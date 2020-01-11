Hospice issues a 2020 fundraising challenge

TAKE on a year-long 2020 Challenge to help raise vital funds… That’s the challenge being laid down by Willen Hospice. for the charity.

‘What’s your 2020 Challenge?’ asks fundraisers to set themselves a sponsored challenge – whether it’s cycling 2020 miles, walking 2020km, or even knitting for 2020 minutes – and log their progress throughout the year while fundraising for the Hospice.

The Hospice already has a number of events taking place throughout the year that could help challengers to clock up their miles or minutes, such as the MK Midnight Moo, Lake Run and Ride for Willen cycling events.

Willen’s challenges fundraiser Dawn Clark said: “Anyone can do this challenge, no matter what their fitness levels or interests are. They can do it at their own pace, and they have a year to complete it so if they start early they will be able to achieve their goal sooner.

“We will be there with them every step of the way. The funds raised will help us to continue caring for patients with life-limiting illnesses and at the end of their lives, while providing support for their families.”

Pledge to take on the 2020 challenge by visiting www.Willen-Hospice.org.uk/2020challenge