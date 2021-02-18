Green grants boost SMEs’ low carbon ambitions

NEW grant funding totalling £475,000 is available to help small and medium-sized enterprises in Milton Keynes to reduce the energy consumption and carbon emissions of their commercial premises.

The Low Carbon Workspaces programme is delivering 95 grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 to SMEs to help fund up to a third of the cost of eligible projects.

These cover energy saving measures including lighting systems, heating and cooling upgrades, renewable energy systems such assolar panels, equipment upgrades and building fabric improvements.

Programme manager Daniel Cope said: “These grants are intended to help businesses to implement positive changes to ensure that they are working towards building a more sustainable future and saving money.”

Investing in low carbon measures can help businesses reduce overheads, cut carbon emissions, and boost eco-credentials and be part of the nationwide goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Mr Cope added.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we recognise that many businesses may struggle to implement energy improvement measures despite increasing energy rates so we are pleased to be able to bring this scheme to businesses in Milton Keynes to help to reduce this burden and to build a more sustainable future.’

A dedicated project officer will be available to guide businesses through the process, advising them on how to tackle energy consumption, helping to identify suitable projects for funding and providing support to businesses struggling to take their first step towards sustainable practices.

Businesses can check their eligibility for a grant and identify suitable projects at www.lowcarbonworkspaces.co.uk.

Speak to the Low Carbon Workspaces team on 01494 927 131 or email info@lowcarbonworkspaces.co.uk.

