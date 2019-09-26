‘Global warming – our intention is to be part of the solution’

STAFF at the offices of commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania across the world have stopped work for one hour to discuss the sustainability issues facing the automotive sector and how they can contribute to a sustainable future.

The Swedish truck, bus, coach and industrial and marine engine manufacturer, whose UK headquarters are in Milton Keynes, held a Sustainability Day involving all its 52,000 employees worldwide.

Staff at the Tongwell site ran a series of workshops and were joined by Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr Sam Crooks, who was briefed on Scania’s sustainability work and viewed a selection of Scania vehicles powered by renewable, sustainable fuels.

The employee workshops began with an in-depth briefing of the sustainability issues confronting the automotive industry and Scania’s plans to drive the shift towards more sustainable transport solutions, including the transition from conventional fuels to biodiesel, biogas, hybrid and, ultimately, electrification.

The briefing was followed by a series of group discussions in which team members suggested and considered ways in which they could contribute to Scania’s sustainability work at a local level.

“Scania has long stated its intention to be at the forefront as our industry makes the transition towards more sustainable products, services and working practices,” said Scania (Great Britain) managing director Martin Hay.

“Our Sustainability Day represents a major investment by the company and is a manifestation of the depth of our commitment to the vitally important goal of improving our sustainability and thereby helping to address the threat posed by climate change.”

Every suggestion by the employees is now being evaluated and, wherever feasible, will be incorporated into the company’s UK sustainability action plan, he added. The plan will be enacted nationwide and shared with Scania colleagues around the world. Ideas from around the world will also be added to Scania’s UK plan.

Mr Hay said: “With regard to global warming, Scania recognises the automotive industry has historically been part of the problem and our intention now is to be part of the solution as well.

By briefing all our employees and inviting them to engage and share in our sustainability work by contributing their own suggestions for improvement, we are looking realign to our corporate culture into one which places sustainability at the forefront of everything we do.”

Watch the video highlights of Scania (Great Britain) Limited’s Sustainability Day here: https://youtu.be/sad_Wvqw9yw