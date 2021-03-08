Full STEAM ahead: Manufacturer backs Science Week campaign in schools

HIGH access platform manufacturer Niftylift is playing its part as students return to school and British Science Week moves into full swing.

The company based at Shenley Wood in Milton Keynes, has set up a series of activities on its website based around the STEAM subjects: scients, technology, engineering, art and maths.

The activites are suitable for all ages and abilities and include both practical and theory activities. They are free to download and are aimed at both primary and secondary school pupils.

Niftylift marketing manager Simon Maher says: “At Niftylift, we love Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths. Without STEAM, our engineers would not have the necessary skills and knowledge to design, develop and manufacture the market-leading products that we sell around the world.”

The company has worked in previous years with other local business to stage an annual STEM festival at centre:mk. Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions and this year’s event is virtual-only.

All the activites for the festival are listed in the new Nifty 4 Schools section on Niftylift’s website https://www.niftylift.com/uk/about-us/nifty-4-schools

“So we want to share our passion for STEAM to help inspire young people to take their studies further and maybe one day become part of our diverse team here at Niftylift,” says Mr Maher.

“But it is not just our engineers that benefit from learning STEAM subjects at school… Niftylift is made up of lots of departments with hundreds of people all doing different jobs and understanding STEAM is an essential part of how we all work together effectively as a team.”

…………