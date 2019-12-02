Food manufacturer acts to meet supermarket targets

ONE of the UK’s largest food suppliers has completed a major upgrade of its onsite water quality monitoring to meet standards demanded by leading supermarkets.

Meats producer Cranswick plc has installed an improved filtration and monitoring system for its onsite water quality in accordance with standards required by one of the UK’s largest supermarket companies.

The work has been carried out by specialist adi Group’s environmental division, which has an annual service contract with Cranswick.

Cranswick infrastructure manager Harry Marr said: “As one of the biggest food suppliers in the UK, we are relied on by household supermarkets to meet strict compliance objectives. We have worked with adi for a number of years now and this latest project was no different in terms of its efficient execution and delivery.”

The project at Cranswick’s factory at Snelshall in Milton Keynes included the design and installation of a new chlorine dioxide dosing system, as well as cryptosporidium filtration and online monitoring services. Custom-built chemical storage tanks, complete with level sensors, and a remote monitoring service for chlorine dioxide reserves were also designed and installed at the Milton Keynes site.

The adi Environmental division works with firms across the country to eradicate risks around legislative non-compliance and legionella outbreaks. It combines water risk management and water treatment control to deliver environmentally compliant and energy efficient solutions to large UK operators like Cranswick.

Mr Marr said: “Teaming with adi in this respect was really a no-brainer, considering the wealth of expertise at their disposal. We look forward to continuing what has been a mutually beneficially partnership over the course of the year and for the foreseeable future.”

Murray Evans, divisional manager for adi Environmental, said: “This is a project that really came off the back of a five-year relationship with Cranswick. As a group, we are riding a strong wave of momentum right now and we are really excited by our potential as we continue to meet the needs of blue-chip firms and household names across the UK.”