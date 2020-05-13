Firms join forces to back SMEs’ growth plans

TWO companies have joined forces to deliver a full support service to small but growing businesses.

Professional services provider Queensbury Consulting has partnered with lead generation specialist Business Live UK. Pictured are founders and managing partners Richard Naylor and Sarah Thorne with Business Live UK director Victoria Beale.

She said: “This strategic new partnership has been formed because our unique lead generation solution fits perfectly with Queensbury’s offering. We are very much looking forward to moving forward together as one entity and being able to offer SMEs full ‘end to end’ services supporting the key elements required of any growing business.”

Queensbury Consulting specialises in immigration and global mobility, strategic business support, programme management and investment. Ms Thorne said: “We believe our joint proposition is extremely compelling.”

Also pictured are Queensbury Consulting partner Precious Zumbika-Lwanga and Ron Overton, founder of the charity Transitions UK – the charity partner of both organisations.