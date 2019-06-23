College is among group chosen to pioneer new T-Level education

MILTON Keynes College is among 64 across the UK that have been chosen to offer the new T-Level technical qualifications before they are rolled out across the country.

Students will be able to sign up for them in time for the 2021 academic year and Milton Keynes is one of about 20 colleges to teach T-Levels across the spectrum of available subject areas, digital, construction, education and childcare, and health and science.

Fifty colleges will be offering limited T-Levels from 2020 with the group announced today as the larger, “second wave” of providers.

Making the announcement, Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “A radical shake-up of technical and vocational education in this country is long overdue. T-levels are our chance to do that, offering young people high-quality alternatives to our world-class A-levels.”

Mr Hinds says colleges like Milton Keynes will “play an important role in ensuring more young people across the country can access these courses and help develop the skilled workforce the country needs for the future.”

Milton Keynes College principal Chris McLean said: “Being selected to offer T-Levels early to students in Milton Keynes is a vote of confidence from the government.

Business and industry will be really closely involved in designing them, ensuring that they ard really relevant to helping people into modern careers. What’s more, we see the three T-Levels in the Digital pathway providing a strong progression pipeline to our Digital IoT (Institute of Technology) at Bletchley Park, which is planned to go live in 2021.”