Colleagues step up the pace to help charity and themselves

STAFF at the Brioche Pasquier bakery in Milton Keynes have been stepping up to keep themselves mentally and physically fit as well as raising money for local charities.

Their efforts have included a running competition between departments that resulted in colleagues covering the equivalent of 2,033 miles in just one month.

Other plans for the year include a month of focus on mental health awareness during April.

The initiatives are part of the company’s Employee Engagement programmes.

“We have been working at full stretch throughout the crisis as demand for our long-lasting bakery products has increased throughout lockdowns and restrictions,” says marketing executive Amy Carey.

“This has brought its own stresses for staff who have worked long hours, often overnight, to keep supermarket shelves stacked. The programmes encourage a supportive team spirit that helps people become involved as much or as little as they would like.”

Brioche Pasquier employees at the firm’s factory at Wymbush are also encouraged to take one paid day a year to volunteer with one of the four local charities supported by Brioche Pasquier – MacIntyre, MK Dons SET, Worktree and Milton Keynes Community Fridge.

“Helping other people is a great way to boost your own mental well-being as well as to provide a much-needed service,” says Amy.

One charity that the company was able to help in a big way during 2020 was FareShare, with Brioche Pasquier donating 17.7 tonnes of brioche products to the Northamptonshire branch over the year.

This amounts to 42,125 meals for organisations including refuges, out of school and breakfast clubs and care homes.

These products consisted of excess product and additional stocks baked especially to donate to the charity.

