Centre puts pen to paper on campaign to cheer the elderly

A SHOPPING centre in Milton Keynes has launched a community campaign to support older people alone this Christmas.

The Thinking of You initiative devised by intu Milton Keynes aims to let people alone this Christmas know that they have not been forgotten by sending a hamper with a letter from someone that cares.

The centre is buying more 100 boxes and seasonal goodies to fill them and is asking people in Milton Keynes to write or type a letter to be sent with the boxes.

“We know that many more people will be spending Christmas by themselves this year after such a challenging 2020,” said intu Milton Keynes general manager Shelley Peppard.

“The Thinking of You campaign will hand deliver a small treat and, most importantly, a letter for them to read. We need people of all ages to put pen to paper and write a letter that lets an older person know they are being thought of.”

…………

…………

The initiative is being run with the help of Age UK Milton Keynes to identify the individuals in particular need this year.

“It will make a huge difference to older people suffering the mental health effects of isolation and living alone,” said the charity’s development manager Paula Ayers. “Just knowing that somebody cares and has taken time to write a letter however long brightens someone’s day.”

The letter can be handwritten and be of any length. Suggestions for content include an introduction from the author, who they are and information about themselves. It can talk about the past 12 months, what the writer is looking forward to or even dreams for 2021.

…………

…………

Letters can be emailed to info@perception-pr.co.uk or posted to:

intu Milton Keynes

Thinking of You

Marketing Department

67 Midsummer Blvd,

Central, Milton Keynes MK9 3GB

To donate items for inclusion in the boxes, email info@perception-pr.co.uk

Later this month, a member of the team at intu Milton Keynes will head to the supermarket, purchase the goods and bring back to the centre for packaging. Once complete, the letters will be inserted, sealed and left for over a week before being delivered.

Shelley adds: “We are following advice and guidance from the government and Age UK Milton Keynes to ensure the packages are safe to be delivered and meet all necessary requirements. I would like to thank every individual that has dedicated their time to the Thinking of You campaign as this will make a small but meaningful difference to someone on their own.”

Local companies that would like to donate small items to be included in the boxes can contact info@perception-pr.co.uk

…………