Book your place at Next Generation Chamber awards

EXCITEMENT is building for the inaugural Next Generation Business Awards which will celebrate the finest young professionals from Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

The awards have been launched by the Next Generation Chamber to recognise and celebrate the very best of the aspiring young business people in the area.

They will culminate in a glittering awards ceremony and dinner on July 5, at the Marriott Northampton, where the winners of the five awards categories will be revealed and presented with their awards.

Milton Keynes Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We launched these awards to recognise inspiring young people whose achievements are making an impressive impact in their chosen field.

“The calibre of this year’s finalists is incredible and we hope that lots of members of the business community in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire will join them and their supporters as we gather to celebrate their success.

“This promises to be a fantastic evening and will be a great opportunity to mix with some of the brightest young business stars in the area.”

The black tie event will be hosted by popular broadcaster John Griff and attendees will enjoy pre-dinner drinks followed by a three course meal, including wine and coffee. There will also be a cash bar.

Next Generation Chamber was established in 2017 by Northamptonshire Chamber and Milton Keynes Chamber to help businesses support and nurture staff who are dedicated to advancing their careers.

Tickets, priced £75 + VAT each or £675 +VAT for a table of 10, are on sale. To book, call 01604 490490.