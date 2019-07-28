Black tie gala set to boost hospital’s Cancer Centre Appeal

THE COUNTDOWN has begun to a gala ball raising funds for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity’s Cancer Centre Appeal.

The glittering gala on September 13 will be the flagship event for the charity’s £2.5 million appeal, which has seen the Milton Keynes community come together to raise funds for the new cancer centre being built at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Around 350 guests will don black ties and ball gowns at the DoubleTree by Hilton Milton Keynes for an evening of food, wine and entertainment.

“We have a whole host of treats for our guests, including delicious food and wine, as well as magicians, photo booths and live entertainment,” says the charity’s head of fundraising Vanessa Holmes. “This is about raising money to transform cancer care in our region, but we also want to make sure everyone has a fantastic time.”

The hospital charity’s cancer centre appeal is raising funds to support the building of the new centre, a more spacious, bright and welcoming place for people undergoing treatment for cancer and their families.

As well as a chemotherapy area and information and support suite, the centre will feature a 24-bed inpatient ward, break out areas, a complementary therapy room, landscaped gardens and special artwork to create a calming and more comfortable environment.

Tickets can be bought directly via the charity’s website www.mkhcharity.org.uk/events/all/cancer-centre-appeal-gala-ball.