Platform manufacturer takes its place in the history of the city

IT HAS BEEN an integral part of the Milton Keynes business community for 35 years. Now Niftylift’s production line manufacturing high-access platforms takes its place at Milton Keynes Museum.

The company has installed a fully interactive machine display at the museum’s new Milton Keynes City Gallery, complete with a real HeightRider12LE All-Electric machine that museum visitors can try their hand at operating.

“The HR12LE is one of our new zero-emission all-electric mobile elevating work platforms and we build them, as we do every Niftylift, at our world headquarters in Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes,” says Niftylift’s marketing manager Simon Maher. “The HR12LE is a shining example of British manufacturing, showcasing some of our best innovations and our focus on environmental performance. Plus, its predecessor was the reason we came to Milton Keynes in 1988 so we think it’s the perfect choice for the exhibit.”

Museum visitors – of all ages – become an honorary member of the NIftylift test team. They don a hi-vis and hard hat and take the HR12LE through its final function tests as they control its movements (safely from the ground).

There is also a video of the HR12LE’s journey from design concept to its arrival at the museum, along with some fun hands-on activities to challenge assembly skills and – coming soon – an interactive display of the different disciplines that come together to produce a Niftylift machine.

Niftylift Ltd manufactures a range of mobile elevating work platforms with working heights ranging from 12 metres to above 28 metres. Founded in 1985, Niftylift has production facilities in Milton Keynes at its head office and at Hoyland in Yorkshire. It also has sales, service and parts centres in the USA and Germany and an extensive dealer in Europe, Australia, China, South Africa and Central and East Asia.