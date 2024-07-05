Shuttle bus service proves a travel lifeline for tech park employees and employers

A NEW shuttle bus service for employees and visitors at Silverstone Park is proving a boost to the recruitment plans of companies based there.

The service began in March and stops at four points between Milton Keynes, Buckingham, Dadford and Silverstone Park.

It follows feedback from travel surveys which showed that more companies are recruiting from London. A collection and drop-off point at Milton Keynes helps Silverstone Park occupiers by simplifying journeys for their employees who travel by train.

Silverstone Park is also planning a second shuttle bus service from Northampton via Towcester and Brackley.

Employers and staff working at the park have praised the service. Nick Locke, managing director of cables and harnesses manufacturer Nicab, said: “For us as a local employer, it is vital we have good transport links especially for our younger employees such as apprentices because many of them do not drive and either rely on parents or public bus services which can be inconvenient.

“So having a dedicated shuttle service is a real boon to our business. It means we can employ more apprentices.”

Blaisey Soj works as a R&D engineer at traffic solutions developer Traffic Technology. “I have used the service from day one and it has helped me a lot because I cannot drive. It has enabled me to get to and from work at convenient times, whereas before I was having to take taxis which were expensive. It has been a really good experience.”

The scheme is one of a range of travel options at Silverstone Park. These include a Kinto car share scheme and scooter hire. Free bicycle hire is also available.

Silverstone Park’s commercial director Chris Kimber-Nicholson said: “The opportunities available to young people here are extensive and we feel that ensuring their independence and access is key to our future success. As the park continues to grow, we want to ensure access for everyone so our occupiers attract the best talent available.”

Travel surveys showed that Milton Keynes and Northampton were the two key points from which to link to the park. Its travel advisor Veronica Reynolds said: “More and more companies at Silverstone Park are recruiting from London, and Milton Keynes is a key point to link to the park.”

She is in talks with West Northamptonshire Council and bus operators over a route from Northampton to the park via Towcester and Brackley. “Northampton was the second largest cluster of people requesting travel options in our surveys.”