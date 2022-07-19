The ‘Big Change’ is best for business and our service

Meet the NEW Digital Marketing Executive Dion Plosky. He is the in-house specialist for marketing, social media and content creation, utilising the companies investment into hi-tec equipment, which includes drones, Go-Pros and production software

Efficiency, customer satisfaction and communication are the key factors behind the ‘Big Change’ software integration project which promises to enhance the way the team liaises with clients.

Mounds of paperwork will be replaced with online documents which clients can access through a confidential portal. Once fully operational it will enable clients to receive updates on service appointments, certification, orders and a whole lot more.