‘Our clients know that we will deliver’

Managing Director Carl Yeomanson centre with Dan Cole left, Operations Director of Facilities Management Solutions, and Darryl Taylor right, Operations Director of Plumbing & Gas Solutions

A reputation for being reliable and reactive has enabled Plumbing & Gas Solutions Ltd to become one of the region’s leading commercial heating and plumbing specialists.

The commitment to first-class customer service has always been at the heart of the business which was set up by Carl Yeomanson in 2010. Twelve years later the business has grown from ‘one man and a van’ to a business working with a wide range of prestigious clients from schools and universities to hi-tech firms and the NHS.

The firm’s high standards include all employees being DBS checked to an enhanced level. They also hold Construction line and CHAS accreditation ensuring that all work is health and safety compliant.

Each client has specific requirements which Carl and the 20-strong team of mechanical engineers in a fleet of vehicles take pride in delivering on time and on budget. “We work with clients in critical sectors who need to feel confident that we can deliver,” says Carl, who gave up a firefighting role in Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to concentrate on the business. “We have come a long way since 2010 but I knew it was right to focus on Plumbing & Gas Solutions. I could see there was demand in the commercial sector in our local area and we have been able to deliver.”

Exciting new appointments to the team include Darryl Taylor, Operations Director, who will be helping Carl build on the company’s ongoing success.

Darryl brings with him a wealth of knowledge from the corporate mechanical sector with some of his main attributes being his drive for success, laser focus and passion for empowering his fellow team members.

“We do not need to tie clients into contracts,” says Carl. “We value our relationship with each one of them extremely highly and give them a reason to want to stay. Darryl’s appointment will mean we can ensure clients get the service they expect and deserve.

It also takes us, as a company, to the next level.”