‘Inspirational, outstanding and phenomenal’: Awards celebrate diversity and inclusion’s business champions

DIVERSITY and inclusion are issues that are rising up the corporate agenda. And the leaders and changemakers in business across the UK have celebrated their achievements and progress to date at an awards ceremony highlighting those leading the way in championing the campaign in their sector.

The This Is Us awards ceremony, held at the Kettering Conference Centre, celebrated the winners in a total 12 categories. Each highlighted the work of effective D & I initiatives of businesses across all UK regions and celebrated companies dedicated to championing workplace equality.

“The judging panellists were seriously impressed with the quality of the entries, remarking them as inspirational, outstanding, and phenomenal,” said Meena Chander pictured right, founder and chief executive of ceremony organiser Events Together.

“The night was a fantastic celebration of D&I, and it was great to see new faces and learn and share in the experiences, initiatives and leadership of businesses and people that are actioning real change.”

The awards attracted sponsorship from leading organisations including North Northamptonshire Council, Milton Keynes Ethnic Business Community, Compass Group UK & Ireland and VTCT.

MEET THE WINNERS

Changemaker Award: Nav Ahmed (Arden University)

Community Upliftment: Thomas Cliffe (Café Track)

D E & I Company: REAS Group & Konnek-App

Employee Resource Group: Idrees Mohammed (Milton Keynes University Hospital)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sabrina Shadie (D’Rose Consultancy )

Organisational Champion: Nav Ahmed (Arden University)

Tomorrow’s Leader: Aaliyah Aries (Ebony Lashes Crafts)

Training and Development: Katie Neeves (Cool2BTrans)

Women’s Empowerment: Samantha Poole(Incubation Nation CIC)

Apprenticeship Award: Esthetique Dental Care

This is Us Overall Champion Award: Nav Ahmed (Arden University)

This is Us Heartfelt Award: Jacqui Gavin