Technology talks to drive turf firm’s growth plans

A PARTNERSHIP between two Milton Keynes businesses has helped significantly to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Experiencing rapid growth to become the UK’s largest independent suppliers of turf, local business George Davies Turf partnered with Milton Keynes-based CRM experts Pragmatiq to upgrade its technology to sustain and enhance its operations.

Focused on creating and implementing bespoke CRM solutions which would streamline processes, automate various functions and overhaul reporting processes related to sales, deliveries and suppliers, the impact of Pragmatiq’s solutions has increased operational efficiency and employee productivity by an estimated 20%, says George Davies Turf’s founder and managing director George Davies.

“We chose to work with Pragmatiq as we knew that, to achieve our goals, we needed a bespoke CRM system which would streamline and standardise our existing processes – ensuring that as we grew, we could continue to offer the same first-class service we were known for,” Mr Davies said.

The solutions have helped to connect internal departments, facilitate consistent and targeted marketing efforts, yield cost savings and provide valuable data for analysis.

“We now have data we can analyse and scrutinise in ways we have never been able to before – allowing us to keep our fingers on the pulse at all times,” Mr Davies added.

Pragmatiq’s managing director Stuart Goldwater pictured left said: “We have worked closely with George and the team to build a scalable solution tailored to George Davies Turf’s unique requirements, with the functionality to support the business as they continue to grow.

“Our ongoing partnership with George Davies Turf demonstrates how we strive to be more than ‘just another technology partner’ – becoming an extension of our clients’ businesses and forging long-term relationships to ensure they gain real value from our solutions.”