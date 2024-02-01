Law firms celebrate completion of merger deal

EXPANDING Milton Keynes-based law firm EMW has completed its merger with Northampton-based practice SP Law.

The deal is part of EMW’s growth plans and means a return to Northampton for the practice, which was founded in the town in 1992.

SP Law advises commercial and private clients on legal services ranging from family law and personal injury to employment law and commercial litigation. The firm, which merged with Martin Adams & McColl in 2012, was founded by Hassan Shah and Sundip Patel.

Managing partner James Geary said: “We are pleased to be able to announce the merger with SP Law, which will see the firm’s return to Northampton, where it launched back in 1992.

“The deal will allow us to accelerate growth, build market share and ensure we are investing in innovation and attracting the very best talent. Hassan and Sundip have built a well-established and highly respected firm with the same values and ethos as ours and we look forward to working together to deliver on our shared ambitions.”

Mr Shah said: “EMW is a fantastic business with an excellent reputation in the market. We look forward to this exciting new chapter for both firms, working together to broaden and expand our offering and influence both in Northampton and beyond.”

EMW, whose headquarters is in Milton Keynes, also has offices in London, Gatwick and Brighton and works with both UK and International clients. It recently secured B Corp certification, awarded to companies that place social good and environmental stewardship at the heart of their business.

