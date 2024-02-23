Advice firm appoints new practice leader for Milton Keynes office

BUSINESS and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has appointed Charlotte Anderson as its new practice lead for Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Chelmsford.

She will be responsible for directing and growing Grant Thornton’s regional team of almost 650 people across the three offices. She has more than 20 years of experience working with international and private equity-backed companies.

Ms Anderson (pictured above), who joined Grant Thornton as an audit partner in 2021, said: “It is a proud moment for me and a career milestone that reflects how much I have enjoyed becoming part of Grant Thornton’s dynamic but collaborative culture.

“Over the past two years I have had the opportunity to work with a variety of inspiring businesses and I am excited about where we go next as a team.

“The capability, insight and experience within our individual practice areas are making a positive impact on companies and organisations and there is a great deal of professional satisfaction in seeing our team find solutions, unpack challenging issues and enable a vision to be realised.

James Brown and Tim Taylor, who previously fulfilled the leadership role, are moving to focus on other responsibilities within Grant Thornton’s UK regional business.