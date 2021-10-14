Advice firm welcomes record intake of new recruits

PROFESSIONAL services firm PwC has welcomed a total 25 graduates, higher apprentices and school leavers to its Milton Keynes office in its annual autumn intake.

They are part of a record 276 joiners across the firm’s Midlands offices. Nationally, the firm has recruited over 1,300 graduates.

Sam Taylor, PWC’s market senior partner, Milton Keynes, said: “We are delighted to welcome our annual intake of graduates, higher apprentices and school leavers in Milton Keynes. We are committed to offering opportunities to those at the outset of their careers by helping them develop relevant skills for our changing economy.

“We recruit local talent from a diverse range of backgrounds, because we want to actively invest in the next generation of future leaders from our region.

“We are committed to inspiring young people in the region in an increasingly digital world, showing them the breadth of technology careers and how technology is used in all walks of life in a more inclusive way. This also reflects the critical and growing role of new technologies to our business and our clients and underscores our commitment to regional growth and supporting regional rebalancing.

“It is also pleasing to see how our ‘Class of 2021’ have already adapted so well to our new hybrid way of working.”