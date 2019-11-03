Young leaders are the future of the economy

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce has long recognised the importance of supporting and nurturing young staff members who are dedicated to advancing their careers to safeguard the future of our city’s economy writes the Chamber’s chief executive Paul Griffiths.

Keen to play our part we launched the Next Generation Chamber two years ago to help young business leaders to grow and develop via a series of exclusive networking and training events.

It is with great pride I can say this dynamic group has now had more than 150 young business people through membership.

Paul Griffiths

A year ago, members formed the first ever Next Generation Chamber committee and they have played an active role in shaping the organisation and driving it forward. The committee members are responsible for managing the performance of the Chamber’s activities and representing the interests of the members.

As ambassadors they promote the Chamber’s aims and objectives across the business community.

I’m delighted to say after an intensive interview process the committee has recently been joined by five new members from a range of different industries. We had some excellent candidates and I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to apply.

We’re thrilled to welcome our new committee members who we’re confident will bring a range of expertise to the organisation.

And they couldn’t have chosen a better time to join the committee as Next Generation Chamber has recently increased the number of personal development sessions it offers. Due to popular demand it now runs these sessions every month, with the exception of December, and they alternate between venues in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

In addition, since October, Next Generation Chamber’s bi-monthly social sessions have begun featuring a guest speaker to give members the chance to hear from prominent local business people, from diverse backgrounds, talk on a variety of topics.

Find out more about Next Generation Chamber. Visit www.nextgenerationchamber.co.uk or email info@NextGenerationChamber.co.uk