Toy maker moves into landmark warehouse

TOY and games manufacturer Funrise International is set to move into a newly built 31,500 sq ft warehouse in Milton Keynes.

The firm is moving from its previous warehouse on Crownhill to the Blu development in Featherstone Road, Wolverton.

Developer Buccleuch Property has secured a ten-year lease with Funrise for the Grade A development, constructed in partnership with Suisse Property and the first speculative new build of its size in Milton Keynes for over a decade.

Buccleuch Property director Neil Finnie said: “The letting justifies the decision to speculatively develop the building to help address the chronic shortage of high-quality industrial accommodation in Milton Keynes.”

Founded in 1987, Funrise is an industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys and games worldwide. It creates toys and games for high-profile brands including Tonka and is creator, producer and brand owner of Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty with the animated TV series currently airing on Nickelodeon.

Funrise is headquartered in California and has offices and showrooms across the USA, in Mexico, mainland Europe, Australia and Hong Kong. Its UK base is in Milton Keynes.

Mr Finnie added: “The exceptional environmental credentials and low running costs were key drivers in helping to attract Funrise to the building.”