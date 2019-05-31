Tour de force as law firm cyclists aim to raise £4,000

COLLEAGUES at regional law firm Hewitsons have cycled 125 miles over two days to raise money for a good cause, in the law firm’s third annual ‘Tour de Hewitsons’.

Ten team members from across the business pedalled between three of Hewitsons’ four offices – in Cambridge, Milton Keynes and Northampton. The route was inspired by the Cambridge-Milton Keynes-Oxford-Northampton growth region, which Hewitsons has made a key focus lately.

Already the team has raised more than £2,100 for Cancer Research UK, with donations still coming in. Its members are now appealing to the public to help them reach their £4,000 target.

Team leader Simon Biggin, a partner in the firm’s dispute resolution department, said: “The Tour de Hewitsons is always tough but also very rewarding, particularly as we know that our efforts are helping to raise money for an important cause.

“This year was no exception. We encountered a few hurdles along the way, from the usual aches and pains to the odd navigational issue, but we made it in the end – with all of us still smiling.”

The money will help Cancer Research UK to continue funding scientists, doctors and nurses working to beat cancer, as well as supporting its vital public information services. Last year, the charity, which has a major research centre in Cambridge, invested £54 million into research in the East of England.

Its Eastern regional spokesperson Danielle Glavin said: “The Tour de Hewitsons is no small undertaking so we are immensely grateful to the firm and its 2019 cycling team for their tremendous fundraising efforts.”

In the UK, half of all people will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, she added. However, more people are surviving the disease now than ever before, thanks to continuing research.

“It is thanks in large part to the efforts of fundraisers like those at Hewitsons that we are able to carry out this vital, lifesaving work.”

The Tour de Hewitsons has been taking place since 2016, raising money for a different cause each year. The inaugural event raised more than £3,000 for Veterans Aid. Last year’s achieved a similar total for Dementia UK.

For organiser Edward Wheen, a partner in Hewitsons’ employment and disputes team, this year’s cause is particularly significant. He was diagnosed with myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in July last year but, thanks to successful treatment through a trial funded by Cancer Research UK, he is now in remission.

“The speed of advance in cancer treatment is astonishing and the prognosis is constantly improving,” he said. “This is thanks in large part to the vital work being carried out by organisations like Cancer Research UK so we really want to support them as much as we can. I am also personally extremely grateful to the charity.”

To sponsor the Hewitsons cyclists, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tourdehewitsons2019