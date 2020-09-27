Plans for Bletchley win £1m funding… with a bid for more to come

THE GOVERNMENT has announced £1 million for Milton Keynes as accelerated funding through the Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government’s Towns Fund.

The Milton Keynes Towns Fund Bid will be focused on Bletchley and Fenny Stratford as part of the MHCLG’s approach to levelling up towns across England.

With the £1 million announced, work can now begin on the following proposals agreed by the Milton Keynes Towns Fund Board:

Redway links to connect The Lakes Estate, Bletchley Town Centre and Newton Leys to the Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve;

Improvement works to the former Bletchley Fire Station in Sherwood Drive.

This accelerated funding comes alongside the bid for up to £25 million from the Towns Fund by Milton Keynes Towns Fund Board. It will next meet in October to further discuss its bid.

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South.

Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart said: “The successful projects are shovel-ready and so the positive impact will be seen by residents in due course. I am optimistic we will secure up to £25 million on top of this accelerated funding to further better the levelling up of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.”

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick added:“Our Towns Fund will help to share prosperity across the country and level-up. This £80 million funding for immediate investment is a real boost for our towns and will help them thrive with investment in transport, technology, skills and culture.

“It will give towns across the opportunity to drive economic growth and improve prospects for their communities, which will be vital as the country respond to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. We are fully behind our high streets and will support local areas to build back better.”