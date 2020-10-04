New campaign aims to ready businesses for points-based immigration system

A NEW campaign to ensure businesses are ready for the introduction of the UK’s new points-based immigration system as free movement ends has been launched by the Home Office.

The nationwide marketing campaign will run throughout the autumn, using a wide range of channels to reach employers, including radio, social media, digital, and outdoor advertising.

The key message for businesses is that the way they hire from the EU is changing, and to recruit from outside the UK, they will need to be a licensed sponsor.

Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster said: “The new points-based system will be fairer and firmer, giving us control of our borders and treating people based on the skills they have to offer and the contribution they can make to the UK, not where they come from.

“We will be able to decide who comes into the country, allowing us to prioritise and invest in those people already in the UK, upskilling our current work force, whilst also attracting the best and brightest from around the world to complement the skills we already have.”

It is vital that employers are prepared for the implementation of the new points-based immigration system, which is why the Home Office is providing certainty and support on the system now, he added.

The comprehensive programme of communications will complement the hundreds of engagement events that the Home Office has conducted and will continue to do so to help employers understand the system and how to prepare.

A spokesman said: “We are working extensively to understand employers’ needs and encourage them to invest in the best home-grown talent alongside recruiting the best and brightest from abroad.

“Our new system has been designed with businesses in mind, treating people from every part of the world equally, welcoming them based on the skills they have to offer and how they will contribute to the UK, not where their passport comes from.”

The new measures have removed the Resident Labour Market Test, lowered the skills and salary threshold and suspended the cap on skilled workers.

“We are also introducing special schemes to enable more scientists, academics, investors, entrepreneurs, and health and care workers to come to the UK easily and are reviewing the recommendations of the independent Migration Advisory Committee on the shortage occupation list so that the government can work with sectors to fill roles quickly where shortages may occur,” the spokesman said.