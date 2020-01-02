Marketing agency moves to new offices to keep pace with growth

STAFF at a digital marketing agency are pictured in their new office after their employer’s growth required new premises.

Aira Digital has expanded from Witan Studios in Central Milton Keynes into larger premises in nearby Norfolk House.

Both buildings are owned by property specialist CEG. Aira, founded in 2015 but with roots going back to 2008 when it designed games for Facebook, had previously expanded from a ten-desk to a 24-desk studio. Now it has taken the plunge into a larger corporate environment.

Co-founder Matt Beswick said: “Witan Studios accommodated our company’s swift growth making the expansion process very simple. The Studios provided a great stepping stone and CEG has now helped to manage our move into a fantastic corporate environment within Norfolk House.”

CEG has completed a multi-million pound refurbishment at Norfolk House, creating fully-furnished studios for between ten and 30 people alongside its corporate space.

CEG investment manager Richard Brooks said: “Witan Studios have been a great success and it is fantastic to see Aira Digital grow successfully there and move into our corporate offer at Norfolk House. It has encouraged us to introduce some of our Let Ready studios into Norfolk House to provide project space as well as an environment for fast-growing smaller businesses.”

Each studio includes internet ready workstations, break-out space, kitchens and a meeting room.

“In the heart of Milton Keynes business district, it provides a modern, inspiring, working environment complete with every facility needed to get to work straight away,” said Mr Brooks.

“We have taken care to ensure the whole process is clear, easy and swift so our customers can focus on growing their business.”