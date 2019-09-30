Manifesto will highlight priority areas for business

I AM thrilled to announce we will be officially launching our new Business Manifesto next month writes Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

We will proudly unveil the manifesto at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner on Wednesday (October 2), at the Mercure Milton Keynes Abbey Hill where we will be joined by guest speaker Geoff Snelson, director of strategy and future at Milton Keynes Council.

Paul Griffiths.

The manifesto sets out the policy objectives on which the Chamber will be focusing in the future and is aimed at improving the business conditions in the area.

It has been supported by major organisations and members and features the key areas that will be championed by the Chamber on behalf of its strong business community, including:

Skills and employment;

Infrastructure;

The cost of doing business;

Capitalising in the international market.

The manifesto also gives a collective voice to our business community who need support and change during these turbulent times.

Throughout the Brexit process, Milton Keynes Chamber has promoted and defended the interests of our members to local and central government on all issues arising from our departure from the EU. Along with our colleagues at the British Chambers of Commerce, we have called on the government to provide clearer and more consistent information to businesses to help them prepare for the future.

At a national level we have also worked with the BCC and one of the UK’s largest banking and financial services organisations, HSBC, to deliver a unique event exploring the readiness of businesses for the new trading environment.

This free event Preparing for a New Trading Environment will look at how to take steps to prepare for a post-Brexit trading environment and encourage companies to consider the practical challenges that will impact businesses going forward.

The event on October 3 will also explore the business impact on human resources and staffing, contract fulfilment, supply chain management and regulatory compliance.

This event is exclusive to Chamber members and places are limited so early booking is advised. Call today to secure your place on 01908 547820.