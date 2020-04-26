LoveMK Day 2020, celebrating the ‘incredible’ people of Milton Keynes

THE official tourism organisation for Milton Keynes holding the eighth annual #LoveMK Day on Thursday (April 30).

This year, during these unprecedented times, Destination Milton Keynes has changed the emphasis to focus on the people of Milton Keynes who are currently going above and beyond.

Each year #LoveMK Day aims to promote Milton Keynes as a leisure and business destination but it also harnesses the pride that many people have in their city and given the current circumstances that pride is shining through in some truly extraordinary ways.

This year, DMK really wants to encourage people across Milton Keynes to use social media to highlight the many people going out every day supporting their community, whether that be NHS staff at Milton Keynes Hospital or at GP surgeries; the retail workers keeping supermarkets open and stocked; the bus drivers, pharmacists, care home and hospice workers, teachers, council staff and more.

DMK has partnered with intu Milton Keynes, which is donating four £50 giftcards to give out randomly to deserving people via social channels.

DMK and partners throughout the city is asking the MK Twitter community to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their tweets on April 30. Everyone can get involved, you can download the special #LoveMK colouring poster for 2020 – colour it in and put it in your window and take a picture…then post it on our social channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Carry out your very own ‘Random Act of Kindness’ on the day. This does not have to be anything huge and should mean you do not have to leave your house unnecessarily. Bake something for your neighbours, leave a thankful note for your postman or make a phone call to a friend or family member.

DMK marketing manager Carys Underwood said: “This year’s #LoveMK Day is particularly significant with so much love, dedication and care being seen across Milton Keynes every day and we want to celebrate this by shouting about the ordinary stories of MK residents going that extra mile. Please get involved and help spread the #LoveMK.”

To find out more about Destination Milton Keynes or #LoveMK Day head to their social media pages or go to www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk