Law firm invests in its post-Covid future

LAW firm Howes Percival has announced a series of new investments in IT, its people and skills development.

The firm, which has reported a good pipeline of transactions during the pandemic and has expanded its Employment Law team, is keen to build on new ways of working it has implemented in recent months.

The investments include a new client relationship management platform and client feedback programme, as well as enhancements to the firm’s learning framework and 12 senior promotions. The firm has made a series of investments in major IT projects.

Howes Percival’s chairman Geraint Davies said: “It has been said before that the pandemic has accelerated the rate change in certain sectors, and I strongly believe that the legal sector should be included in that. The way we all work has changed, relationships with clients have changed, and professional services firms cannot simply revert to how it used to be after all this.

Geraint Davies

“We have adapted and improved our service and I want that to continue. We need to continue to embrace new ways of working and look for further improvements and innovation. We also need to be able to develop as individuals and teams and bring new skills and ways of working smarter and closer with clients.

“The technology available now is incredible. There are elements of Artificial Intelligence in some of the tools we are using, and we are really excited by the opportunities this presents. I think the image of law firms being quaintly old-fashioned is long gone.”

The firm has also invested in its people and developing their skills. It has welcomed Dawn Bloom as head of HR, has retained the majority of its trainees, made senior promotions and expanded both its employment and family law departments. Howes Percival has also introduced a new learning management system.

Mr Davies said: “We have always been a firm that invests in training and looks to develop and promote from within and this year has been no different, despite everything that has been going on. Our new learning framework will help reinforce our approach to personal development and take us to the next level.”

