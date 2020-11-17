Law firm celebrates rise in social mobility index rankings

LAW firm Shoosmiths, which has a regional office in Milton Keynes, has been ranked 38th in the Social Mobility Employer Index 2020, a leading authority on employer best practice.

Now in its fourth year, the Employer Index is the definitive benchmark of organisations committed to improving social mobility in the workplace.

Employers are assessed across seven key areas, these include their work with young people, routes into the company, how they attract talent, recruitment and selection, data collection, progression, experienced hires, and advocacy. The Index contains the Top 75 employers.

Employers have a huge part to play in the levelling up agenda. It was created by the Social Mobility Foundation in 2017 and ranks UK’s employers on the action they take to ensure they are open to and progressing talent from all backgrounds.

100 Avebury Boulevard, home to Shoosmiths in Milton Keynes.

It highlights the employers who are doing the most to change how they find, recruit, and advance talented employees from different social class backgrounds.

This year saw 119 employers from 17 sectors, who collectively employ almost one million people in the UK, answer around 100 questions. In addition to the employers’ responses, over 14,000 employees also took part in a voluntary employee survey.

Simon Boss, chief executive at Shoosmiths, said: “Social mobility has always been important to Shoosmiths, but in the past few years we have really focused on stepping up our efforts. So to move from 63rd in the Index in 2018, to 48th in 2019, and to 38th this year, is a helpful indicator to us that we are moving in the right direction.”

As well as continuing to respond to feedback from the Index across all of its areas of focus – attracting talent, recruitment and selection, data collection, progression, and advocacy – last month Shoosmiths launched its new Social Mobility Action Plan for advancing social mobility across the UK.

This was developed in partnership with Rt Hon Justine Greening and the Social Mobility Pledge.

“There’s lots to do but we’re motivated to do it,” said Mr Boss. “The challenges aren’t new but we’re also acutely aware of the additional challenges we now face in 2020 and beyond.

“It feels like we’re at a real tipping point for social mobility so increased action by Shoosmiths in partnership with our clients and our communities will be an ongoing focus.”