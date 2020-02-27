Growth Curve boosts businesses with aspiration and potential

Sponsored Message

“SCALE-UP businesses generate 20% of all turnover, and 20% of employment growth amongst existing businesses”, said Lord Smith of Kelvin in the 2019 ScaleUp Review. This significant contribution to the economy has put specialised support for scale-up businesses into the spotlight at both a local and national level.

Growth Curve is a new fully funded programme which aims to help businesses in the local area to gain a competitive advantage by supporting them to scale and grow.

“Competitive advantage doesn’t go to nations that focus on creating companies, it goes to nations that focus on scaling companies.” said Sherry Coutu, the entrepreneur and investor who authored the influential Scaleup Report, published in late 2014.

Generating economic opportunity

Growth Curve is designed to help businesses generate opportunity, including increasing employees and turnover by offering expert, specialised support that requires no financial contribution from the business.

By enrolling on the programme, business receives dedicated support time, through a mix of one-to-one planning and advice sessions with specialist business advisers and masterclasses. Upon completion, businesses can apply for grant funding to unlock business growth ambitions.

The masterclasses are delivered by expert trainers from the University of Bedfordshire, Cranfield University and University of Northampton. They each provide a different syllabus that is tailored to the stage and experience of the business, delivering valuable expert knowledge for leaders to bring back to their business.

Gaining a competitive advantage

Through Growth Curve business leaders will work to identify business goals, create or refine strategies and capitalise on opportunities.

Vicky Hlomuka, Growth Hub manager at the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership, says: “Working with business, SEMLEP identified that more localised support was needed for businesses with the potential to grow year on year, to help them achieve their potential. By partnering with business schools at three of our top local universities we are helping businesses access top-level expertise.”

Hilary Chipping, SEMLEP chief executive, says: “Growth Curve helps us meet the needs of high growth and scaling businesses in the South East Midlands thus helping to maintain and further grow our flourishing local economy.”

Hilary Chipping

If you and your business could benefit from the Growth Curve programme, contact SEMLEP’s Growth Hub today by email: growthcurve@semlep.com. This programme is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and provided through the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.