Group Travel Show moves to the Marshall Arena

THE UK’S largest event in group travel is moving from the NEC to the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK.

The long-established annual Group Leisure & Travel Show specialises in the group travel market both in the UK and overseas with everything from day trips and theatre visits to long haul holidays.

It opens its doors at the Marshall Arena on October 10.

Included with a variety of new exhibitors at this year’s event is the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and Aerospace Bristol, which is home to the last Concorde to be built. The museum will be showcasing its new tours launching for 2020 which include the opportunity to explore the last Concorde to fly in much more detail than ever before.

Visitors to the exhibition will also benefit from a number of new product launches, exclusive show giveaways and special group offers as well as inspiration and advice from hundreds of exhibitors, many of whom make regular appearances at the show including Warner Leisure Hotels, Bletchley Park, Daish’s and Success Tours.

The popular free to attend seminar theatre will once again feature celebrity speakers. Those giving talks this year are TV presenter and cruise expert Julie Peasgood, senior travel editor of The Independent and TV travel pundit Simon Calder, and TV wildlife presenter Kate Humble.

Group travel organisers and coach operators, plus other visitors, can register to attend free at the show website www.grouptravelshow.com which features information for those interested in attending, plus a list of exhibitors.