Economic growth team seeks innovative response to COVID-19 jobs search

A COUNCIL has expanded its Job Match service to facilitate the redeployment of workers unable to work because of COVID-19.

Over the last ten years, South Northamptonshire Council has found work for hundreds of people and the council’s economic growth team is now focused on supporting those without work due to COVID-19by putting them in touch with retail and distribution firms that are looking to fill vacancies.

Cllr Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “The EG team has been contacting supermarkets and distribution companies within the district to make them aware of this scheme so that they might be able to fill much-needed jobs.

“During this time of uncertainty, businesses and workers face a unique range of challenges and the EG team are being as pro-active as possible to support local employers, residents and the community.

“While monitoring government announcements, the EG team is trying to create clear and consistent messaging to send out to employers and residents to help them to navigate and understand news as soon as it goes live.”

The council is working with partners such as SEMLEP, the Motorsport Industry Association, the High-Tech Innovation Group made up of Local Enterprise Partnerships and local authority partners across the region to improve the impact of the measures it is taking.

An online service www.southnorthants.gov.uk/JobClub has been developed for employment support which includes access to expert partners. The council’s weekly Job Clubs at libraries in Towcester and Brackley have been suspended.

The EG team is preparing to introduce conference calls and online workshops to help businesses develop their resilience and continuity plans and help them find ways to innovate and continue operating throughout the COVID-19 challenge.