Driving force: Driver training firm gives welcome boost to charities

A SPECIALIST driver training company in Bedfordshire has presented more than £2,500 to two local charities despite being closed for four months last year.

CAT Driver Training delivers specialised training tailored to all types of driving to car enthusiasts, racing drivers, motor industry engineers and driverless car developers.

Founders Colin and Jo Hoad have always been keen to support charities. In 2019 they created a new initiative encouraging clients to have their photograph taken for social media use. For each photo taken, CAT donated £5 into a bespoke Terramundi Charity Pot.

The initiative continued into 2020. As part of CAT’s Covid-19 Secure measures, custom face masks were commissioned for clients and staff, with payment donated to the charity pot. £5 per mask was donated with a total of £950 contributing to the growing total. Clients also generously added their own money to the pot, bringing the total to £2,548.79.

CAT Driver Training co-owner Jo Hoad said: “The entire CAT team, along with our clients, are really happy at the amount raised this year. It far exceeds the 2019 total and in this challenging environment, are pleased to be able to support two charities, all of whom are much in need.”

The money has been split between the local branch of Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers- SERV Herts & Beds Bloodbikes – and Northamptonshire Parent Infant Partnership.

SERV Herts & Beds Bloodbikes provides free, voluntary services delivering blood, blood products and samples to NHS hospitals in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. The 100 volunteers also deliver urgent human donor milk deliveries for premature and sick babies and direct support to local hospices.

Chairman Ian Hunt said: “During this crisis our normal fund-raising activities have been impossible. We have been exploring new ways to raise funds to cover our critical costs. Corporate groups such as CAT are key in maintaining our services.”

NorPIP supports expectant parents and new mothers. Spokesperson Sophie Harding said: “We rely on grants and donations to continue being able to offer our support and services – so the donation received from CAT Driver Training is greatly appreciated and will go to ensuring we can support families in the community.”

