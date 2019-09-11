Cloud accounting firm opens new office in Manchester

CLOUD accounting specialist Xero is to open its third UK office next month in Manchester.

The new office will create 40 new jobs as the business expands to meet growing demand. The office will work alongside Xero’s existing bases in Milton Keynes and London.

The company’s number of UK subscribers grew by 48% in the year to March, totalling more than 463,000. Additional employees and a new office demonstrates the strategic importance and investment for Xero, which is well placed to support small businesses in their transition to the government’s Making Tax Digital plans, said co-founder and managing director Gary Turner.

Gary Turner, founder and MD of Xero

“With the growth we are experiencing in the UK, a new office opening is the logical step to ensure we are best placed to serve our small business customers and accounting and book-keeping partners,” Mr Turner added.

“With more and more small businesses and their advisors using Xero, it was clear we needed to expand and Manchester is the perfect fit for us. It has a vibrant tech scene buzzing with entrepreneurs, academic strength, as well as strong transport links. The city gives us a great opportunity to attract the best talent as we start recruitment here.”