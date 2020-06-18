Chambers welcome new interim chief executive

MILTON Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce has announced the appointment an interim chief executive following the departure of chief executive Paul Griffiths.

Mr Griffiths and operations director Tracey Griffiths have left to pursue other opportunities and has been replaced by Louise Wall, formerly the group commercial director at Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

She will be supported in her new position by the Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chamber boards, including respective presidents Darren Millis and Kevin Rogers.

Ms Wall has been Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber’s group commercial director since 2014, where she oversaw the Chamber’s membership services, business support programmes and international trade.

She is a fully qualified HR professional, having worked in the public and private sector and heading a small HR and IT consultancy business for nearly ten years.

She was previously head of sustainable communities at Warwickshire County Council and a founder member of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership executive board.

In a letter to Chamber members, she described her appointment at Milton Keynes Chamber as “an unexpected privilege”.

She added: “The last couple of months have been a difficult time for everyone, with businesses up and down the country grappling with issues they could n ot have prepared for.

“Throughout this time, the staff here have been working tirelessly to support you and your fellow members and I would encourage you to reach out if you have not already done so.

“The wealth of experience, expertise, and commitment of all the staff and board members here at the Chamber has been a joy to see, and I look forward to leading the Chamber through this period of adjustment. The services available to our members are excellent, and our offerings to you will only be increasing over the coming weeks and months.

“I am honoured to be taking the helm of such a well-regarded, trusted, and vital Chamber. It is easy to see why Milton Keynes enjoys such an excellent reputation and I am excited to be part of your history.”

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk