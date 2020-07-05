Business leaders unveil plans for city’s economic recovery

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

BUSINESS GROUPS across the city have joined forces to develop a plan to support the economic recovery of Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes Council, the Federation of Small Businesses and Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership have united with Milton Keynes Business Council, MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District and the official tourism body Destination Milton Keynes to create a clean and safe environment that gives confidence to employees and customers that the city is safe.

The scheme will run alongside the support initiative launched by Milton Keynes Council which has set up an Economic Recovery Taskforce. It is part of a wider public information campaign to support business during the COVID-19 pandemic, put together after talks with business owners.

MKBLP chairman Nicholas Mann said: “As we start welcoming our colleagues, members and customers back we are working with businesses, organisations and the wider community to help create a seamless recovery process for all. We will strengthen the local economy, create new opportunities and deliver the safest and most sustainable solutions for people living in, working in and visiting Milton Keynes.”

Nicholas Mann, chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.

James Anderson, development manager for FSB Thames Valley, said: “We are working tirelessly to offer support to our members during these very difficult times and we are pleased to have partnered with other local organisations to provide a joined-up document that supports businesses of every size and sector across Milton Keynes.”

MyMiltonKeynes BID uses a £1 million business fund from levy-paying companies based in the city centre to carry out work to make the city centre safer, cleaner, better connected, smarter and more vibrant. The fund has also allowed it to provide support to the wider community and to adapt to ever-changing demands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Melanie Beck, chief executive of MyMiltonKeynes BID.

BID chief executive Melanie Beck said: “During 2020-21 we look to upscale our current work on safety and cleanliness but at the heart of our plan will be to support our businesses to ‘Reset, Restart and Recover’ in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, with an emphasis on Safety for All in CMK.”

The BID has invested in improvements to the city centre during 2019-20, including £75,000 over three years of funding to furnish the YMCA Stage One Hostel and funding 4,000 hours of dedicated Thames Valley police officers.

The BID is also responsible for implementing a £10,000 revitalisation project to regenerate the areas surrounding the outdoor market on behalf of Milton Keynes Council, including pavement replacement and repainting street furniture.

﻿Download the Reset, Restart & Recover brochure here