BID boosts women’s back to work dream with funding pledge

WOMEN looking to change their career, return to work or start their own business have received a boost with the opportunity for a funded place on a World Class Manager programme.

MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District has pledged to fund their place and reward their successful completion of the CPD-accredited, 12-module online learning programme.

It is part of the Back to Business initiative, managed by leadership specialist The Red Thread Partnership and supported by Milton Keynes Council. The initiative uses the World Class Manager online development programme to provide participants with a comprehensive basic grounding in how to be at their best in any organisation, whatever its size and their level of seniority.

Supporting participants in their learning, Jane Horridge – one of Milton Keynes’ most influential women leaders and an expert in personal development – will lead six two-hour online workshops during the three-month programme.

The course cost is subsidised by Milton Keynes Council and requires participants to cover the remaining £50 fee in order to sign up. However, MyMiltonKeynes BID is pledging to cover this fee, and provide a £50 bonus, for any participants that quote MyMK01 on their application form and successfully complete the course.

MyMiltonKeynes chief executive Melanie Beck said: “We are always looking for ways that we can support the success of professionals and businesses in Milton Keynes and when we heard about the Back to Business initiative, we were keen to provide an additional incentive for those who are really committed to continuing their professional development by successfully completing this accredited programme.”

Melanie Beck

There are 25 places available on the course. email enquiries@the-redthread.co.uk to request an application form. And quote MyMK01 on your return form.