Back the BID, business owners are urged

BUSINESS owners in Wellingborough are being urged to support the re-election of the organisation which exists to fight for the survival and prosperity of the town.

John Cable, executive director of the Wellingborough Business Improvement District, is looking forward to working with the Borough Council of Wellingborough for the benefit of the town if it is re-elected at the end of this month.

The organisation came to an end in March after failing to reach a majority result in the annual re-election. But Mr Cable has been working behind the scenes to ensure that visitors to the town continue to benefit from the Loyal Free app as well as the Discover Wellingborough website.

John Cable, executive director of Wellingborough BID

Steps were taken to revise the original business plan so that a new ballot could take place.Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce is supporting the re-election of the BID and has written an open letter outlining its support.

Mr Cable said: “Approximately 300 businesses have been balloted. I am hopeful that we will reach a majority result, which will see us re-elected for the benefit of the town. Together with the Borough Council of Wellingborough I am confident that we can promote the benefits of our town as well as providing other special reasons to visit at certain points in the year.

“We already have plans in place for two major events next year, supported by other smaller events and we very much hope that we are able to bring our ideas to fruition.”

Businesses have until September 26 to cast their vote. The result will be revealed the following day.

Wellingborough BID was launched in 2011. It raises funds by charging members a percentage of their rateable value.

Recent projects include the launch of a loyalty app which rewards people for shopping at certain businesses in the town centre. BID members also benefit from an average annual saving of £400 through the BID’s recycling scheme.