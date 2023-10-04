Come and join us: Vehicle manufacturer VW issues call for new apprentices

AUTOMOTIVE GIANT Volkswagen Group UK is calling on students to consider a career in the industry as they ponder their future professional path.

The number of teenage apprentices in the UK is rising and Volkswagen Group UK, whose national headquarters are in Milton Keynes at Blakelands, has more than 1,000 training in the business in roles including parts and service advisers and service and paint and body technicians.

Head of retailer learning services Helen Mirley said: “At this time of year, many people leaving education look for new and exciting opportunities, whether that is post-GCSE or post-further education. There are so many different options and the automotive industry offers a wealth of careers.

“Perceptions of workshops and garages are still very outdated, so we would encourage people to get in touch to see what roles are available and what working life in automotive is really like.”

Apprenticeships at Volkswagen Group UK offer exciting and varied roles in an industry undergoing a transformation in technology and the way it brings vehicles to market, she added. The programmes can be tailored specifically to help apprentices develop and hone their skills, using both practical and theoretical learning in dealerships as well as at the Volkswagen Group’s National Learning Centre in Milton Keynes at Wymbush.

Find out more at https://www.vwgroupapprenticeships.co.uk