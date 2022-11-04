Ex-university head to chair IoD Bucks & MK branch

PROFESSOR Keith Straughan is the new chair of the Institute of Directors’ Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes branch.

His career has been spent in education and business, with a portfolio of strategic advisory, executive coaching and consulting roles. His academic background spans world-leading universities, non-traditional university models and vocational education.

Mr Straughan pictured right has also spun out five companies from his university work, founded three further businesses and served as a non-executive director on eight different boards.

“At the IoD, we provide a voice for local business and we are an authoritative resource partner through our work around governance, policy, representation, professional development and networking,” Mr Straughan said.

He plans to meet branch members, which include start-up entrepreneurs, directors and representatives of the public and third sectors, in order to understand the issues they face and how the IoD can support them and their business.

Faisal Khan, chair of Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes’ regional branch IoD South, said the branch was preparing for “an exciting time” ahead. “This is one of the fastest growing economies in the country. It provides all the ingredients for successfully starting and scaling up a business. Our members will play a leading role in the area’s continuing success.”