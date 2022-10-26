Employers sign up to support councils’ healthy workplace initiative

A NEW set of health and wellbeing standards for workplaces across Milton Keynes, Bedford and Central Bedfordshire are taking effect in a combined initiative by the three local authorieies.

Milton Keynes City Council, in partnership with Central Bedfordshire and Bedford Borough, has launched the Healthy Workplace Standards, which are intended to help employers, even the smallest firms that do not have the resources for a dedicated post or team, to support the health and wellbeing of their workforce.

Any local workplace can sign up to the new scheme. It invites employers to consider how their organisation is performing across several key measures, from health and safety to inclusive employment.

More than 30 workplaces in the region have already signed up to the Healthy Workplace Standards, including The Park MK, a 16-acre business park in Wavendon.

Pictured above (from left): Cllr Jane Carr, Milton Keynes Council cabinet member for inequalities and child poverty; the council’s public health principal Sarah James; Sarah Osoba from LAH Property Marketing on behalf of businesses at The Park MK.

Studies have suggested that each pound spent on workplace health can save many times that for the organisation. Investment in areas such as mental health, physical activity, and leadership skills is proven to reduce sickness absence, improve productivity and reduce recruitment costs.

Cllr Jane Carr, cabinet member for Inequalities and child Poverty on Milton Keynes Council, said: “With so many pressures on families and individuals right now, it is important that workplaces do everything they can to support their employees.

“This is more than a check box exercise. It is about recognising how even small changes can improve the health and wellbeing of your workforce. We are delighted that so many local organisations have already been in touch and we are looking forward to presenting our first awards in the coming weeks.”