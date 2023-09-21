MKBAA: Call for entries as the ten-year anniversary celebrations begin

ENTRIES are now open for the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2024 following an official launch to mark the awards competition’s tenth anniversary.

The launch event was held at the Avebury Boulevard office of creative tech company, Aiimi Ltd who were also named as the newest of MKBAA’s headline sponsors, along with Milton Keynes City Council, The Open University and Brioche Pasquier UK.

Nicholas Mann pictured above speaking at the awards launch, chair of the awards organisers Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, said the headline sponsors, who have all renewed their support after successful previous years, are showing their ongoing commitment to celebrating and showcasing the exceptional work taking place across the city’s business community.

“This is THE most prestigious business event in Milton Keynes and we’re delighted to be celebrating our 10thanniversary year with a huge evening planned for 21 March 2024,” said Mr Mann. “We are encouraging as many businesses as possible to enter – you’ll definitely find a category for you.”

The MKBAA 2024 winners will be announced in a glittering gala dinner and ceremony at Stadium MK. It remains the most prestigious event in the Milton Keynes business calendar and takes place on March 21.

Jane Horridge of MKBAA is presenting on the 2024 awards at the next meeting of the City Breakfast Club on October 4.

Book your place – click here.

……………………………………………………………………………………..

This year’s theme celebrates everything technological: Forever Innovative: Milton Keynes Leading the UK’s High-tech Future.

Any organisation or individual with a MK postcode can enter a maximum of two categories:

Celebrating Diversity (Sponsor: Mazars)

Charity of the Year (Sponsorship available)

Design & Creativity (Sponsorship available)

Culture & Arts (Sponsor: MK Gateway)

Technology Business (Sponsor: Helix)

New Business (Sponsor: Franklins Solicitors LLP)

Customer Service (Sponsorship available)

Leisure & Entertainment (Sponsorship available)

Professional Services (Sponsorship available)

Business Impact in the Community (Sponsor: MyMiltonKeynes BID)

Small & Medium Business (Sponsorship available)

Micro Business (Sponsor: Jardine BMW)

Entrepreneur of the Year (Sponsor: MHA)

Innovation Award (Sponsor: Niftylift)

A new category Built Environment’ (Property and Construction) is being introduced for the awards, recognising the impact that the property development sector has had within the city over the last few years. Sponsorship for this category is currently available.

The most prestigious award of the night is the overall Business of the Year award, sponsored by Handelsbanken and chosen by the judges from the winners of all the above categories.

The Outstanding Achievement in Business award (previously known as Lifetime Achievement) will be awarded to a person who has had a sustained, active and deep involvement in the communities of Milton Keynes over a number of years, demonstrating outstanding leadership within the community, business, or organisational/civic life.

“A huge thank you to all of our fantastic headline and category sponsors as their generosity is what makes these awards possible,” said Mr Mann.

Stage 1 entries are now open online and will close in November.

For more details on the sponsorship opportunities available, email sponsorship@mkbaa.co.uk. For further information about MKBAA and to enter, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk and keep up to date with all of the latest information by following on MKBAA on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.