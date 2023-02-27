Delivering expertise, creating connections: Careers hub aims to bring employers and education together

BUSINESS has gone back to school for the launch of a new Careers Hub by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

Delegates were among more than 200 from the business and education sectors who heard how the hub aims to strengthen the partnership between employers and careers leaders in schools and colleges.

The hub is part of a national network that will improve careers education standards measured against eight industry benchmarks.

The South East Midlands Careers Hub will be one of the largest in the UK, working with 150 schools as well as further education colleges and training providers.

Speaking at the launch event at Shenley Brook End School in Milton Keynes, SEMLEP chair Peter Horrocks pictured left said: “Our businesses repeatedly tell us that finding people with the right skills to grow their businesses is one of their greatest challenges. This new Careers Hub will help deliver expertise and create connections to help match young people and their careers with the future needs of the local economy.”

The South East Midlands Careers Hub is being funded by the Careers and Enterprise Company, The Connolly Foundation, Luton Borough Council, Tresham College – part of Bedford College Group – and SEMLEP.

Its priority areas are:

Connecting careers provision in schools and colleges to the needs of the local economy;

Targeting interventions for economically disadvantaged young people, those who face additional barriers and those at risk of leaving school and continuing training or getting a job.

Amplifying the opportunities of apprenticeships, technical and vocational routes into work.

Facilitating more, high quality experiences with employers for students and teachers.

Embedding best practice in careers provision in schools and colleges.

The South East Midlands Careers Hub builds on the success of Careers Hub Luton, expanding and strengthening activity across Bedfordshire and Luton, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

Careers and Enterprise Company chief executive Oli de Botton right told guests at the launch: “It is fantastic news that young people in the South East Midlands will now have the support of a Careers Hub in helping them take their best next step.

“What we know is our thriving national network of Careers Hubs and the local partnerships they foster are driving consistent improvements in careers education across the country, especially for the young people and communities that need the most support.

“The longer Careers Hubs work together with local schools and colleges, the more depth and breadth of exposure students have to employers and the world of work. That leads to better understanding of all possible pathways – particularly vocational and apprenticeships – better awareness of opportunities and the skills needed to get there and better outcomes for young people.”