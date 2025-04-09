‘It will transform our economic landscape’: Universal theme park plan for Bedford wins go-ahead from government

ENTERTAINMENT giant Universal’s plans to build a theme park and resort on the former brickworks site at Stewartby near Bedford have been given the green light by the government.

The project is expected to create 28,000 new jobs, generate billions in economic benefit and attract up to 12 million visitors a year to the area.

Business leaders in Bedfordshire have welcomed the announcement, which came early this morning (Wednesday). Justin Richardson, chief executive of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The announcement from Universal Studios is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Bedford. It will transform our economic landscape, create thousands of new jobs, and firmly place Bedford on the global map.

“At the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, we are excited to help businesses and the community come together to maximise the benefits from this extraordinary project.

“It is a truly historic moment for our region.”

Bedford Borough Council has been working with Universal Destinations & Experiences, the government and regional stakeholders on the theme park plan for the past two years. Ministers have now given the proposed project the go-ahead, subject to planning approval.

If approved, the park is planned to open in 2031. Around 80% of its workforce will come from Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

Bedford Borough’s Mayor Tom Wootton said: “This is a landmark moment for Bedford Borough. Universal’s decision to proceed with its theme park and resort in the UK brings exciting opportunities to our doorstep – thousands of jobs, new training and career paths and a huge boost for local businesses.”

The development will be the first Universal-branded theme park and resort destination in Europe and will be part of a larger 476-acre entertainment resort complex.

Proposed plans from Universal Destinations & Experiences, a business unit of Comcast, include a world-class theme park with several themed lands featuring Universal’s storytelling, rides, attractions and entertainment.

Initial resort plans also feature a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation, said: “We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom, which complements our growing US-based parks business by expanding our global footprint to Europe.”

The Mayor has pledged to work with Universal and other stakeholders to deliver the project. “Bedford’s location is the perfect place for this investment – well-connected, full of talent, and ready to grow.

“The Universal entertainment resort complex will deliver sustainable, inclusive growth for the region, with high-quality employment, new education and training pathways, and long-term community benefits.

“It promises to make Bedford a leading destination for visitors and a key hub for business investment, securing its place as a thriving and ambitious community.”

Bedford Borough Council chief executive Laura Church said: “With continued sustainable growth, Bedford Borough is poised to become a must-visit destination and a prime hub for business investment, driving growth for our community.”

Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive of Universal Destinations & Experiences, added: “Bringing a world-class theme park and resort to the United Kingdom is a tremendous opportunity and is part of our strategy to introduce the Universal brand and experiences to new audiences around the globe.

“We appreciate the incredible support for our proposed project and look forward to bringing it to life in the years ahead.”

