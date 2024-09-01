Your one-stop business partner for all technology solutions in IT, telecoms and print

iNREACH is based in Milton Keynes and supports businesses across the UK. We partner with industry leaders in IT, Comms, and Print to ensure we provide top-class service. We offer data-driven solutions; this means we use real-time data to ensure we are providing exactly what you need.

We have partnered with Treeapp to support our clients and our own sustainability goals. Through Treeapp, we are committed to planting trees for every business solution we provide.

OUR CORE SERVICES

Comms

For business mobile packages, internet services, hosted communications, and everything in between, we have a package that will suit you and your business.

Our very own cloud-based communication system, iNTALK, created and developed in Milton Keynes, brings a fully supported switch-off proof comms solution to MK and the surrounding areas.

With iNTALK you can manage your entire communication infrastructure in a flexible package. Contact us to unlock the benefits of our cloud-based telephony solution.

IT

We are an independent IT partner providing cyber security, cloud migration, disaster recovery, project management and recovery, IT application procurement support, IT helpdesk and support services, multiple tier 4 data centres, out-of-hours support, monitoring, and alerting.

Print

We can redefine your document management with our simple and effective workflow solution packages.

Our fully managed print service includes fast callout response times, comprehensive service across the UK, toner and parts replenishment, and Hot Swap – if your machine cannot be fixed on-site, we replace it like for like.

For all your business IT, comms and print requirements, contact iNREACH today.