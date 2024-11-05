South Midlands Business Board unveils full list of members

RECRUITMENT has been completed of members of the new Business Board that will act as the voice for businesses across the region.

The Business Board will provide strategic advice to the South Midlands Authorities Board. Its mission is to ensure that the economic strategy of the South Midlands aligns with the needs and opportunities faced by businesses in the region.

By doing so, the Business Board aims to drive sustainable economic growth and enhance the region’s competitive edge.

Business Board lead Cllr Jim Weir, Deputy Mayor of Bedford Borough Council, said: “The Business Board will play a pivotal role in helping to shape the future economic strategy of the South Midlands.

“It will work closely with existing advisory groups, including the Growth Hub Board and the Careers Hub Steering Group, ensuring that the business community’s voice is integral to the decision-making process.”

The South Midlands Authorities comprise the six councils within the former South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership region that have taken on SEMLEP’s functions after its closure earlier this year.

“Following the creation of the South Midlands Authorities and the proposed plans towards devolution, the creation of the South Midlands Business Board further demonstrates the commitment all six Local Authorities have towards working together for the economic benefit of the entire South Midlands,” said Cllr Weir.

The 15 inaugural members of the Business Board are all senior figures in business in the South Midlands.

CHAIR

Jason Longhurst (Prologis UK)

BUSINESS BOARD MEMBERS

Suzanna Austin (FSB)

Naomi Butters (ICENA)

Paul Clarke (Cranfield Aerospace Solutions Ltd)

Nick Greenway (Cosworth)

Stephen Henson (TC Group)

Oliver Jaycock (London Luton Airport)

Phil Lawrie (Silverstone Museum)

Michael Moran (2020 Developments Ltd)

Andy Paul (Fliweel.tech)

Viren Patel (Open University)

Keith Purdie (Colworth Park)

Justin Richardson (Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce)

Dr Cathy Smith (University of Northampton)

Prof Leon Terry (Cranfield University)

Board chair Jason Longhurst said: “The South Midlands is a thriving area for businesses with more opportunities to sustainably grow. Our role is to ensure that we bring the voice of those businesses, all sectors and together represent their views, needs and ambitions to the South Midlands Authorities.

Public and private collaboration is key to the future success of the South Midlands Region for our communities, businesses and wider UK economy.”

Find out more on the Business Board at www.southmidlands.org.uk

