Shouting loud and proud: MyMiltonKeynes BID unveils new city centre website

HERE it is… the new consumer-orientated website for Milton Keynes city centre.

MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District has unveiled the new state-of-the-art site to its levy payers.

mymk.cc serves as a digital gateway to Central Milton Keynes, with a wealth of information and features for businesses, residents and visitors.

MyMK BID chief executive Jill Farnsworth said: “Milton Keynes City Centre has been its own best-kept secret for too long. Well known for being a top retail destination, we are now lifting the lid and shouting loudly and proudly about all the reasons we love it here.”

Built on a composable architecture and powered by a cutting-edge tech stack, the website incorporates a host of innovative features. These include:

A business directory.

An interactive map that allows users to easily find key locations around the city.

An intuitive day planner to help organise trips and build itineraries.

AI assist technology that enhances personalisation and user interaction.

By prioritising user experience and intuitive design, MyMK is ensuring that the website remains a central hub for anyone looking to navigate the city centre with ease, the BID says.

The site has been created by digital product and design agency evensix. Design lead Pete Cockram said: “We were thrilled to collaborate with the MyMK team to bring their vision to life, creating a dynamic brand and digital experience that reflects the essence of Milton Keynes.

“Using the most up-to-date technology, we have crafted a visually engaging and user-friendly platform that serves both residents and visitors, helping them seamlessly explore and enjoy everything the city has to offer.

“We are really pleased with the results and are excited to see how the people of Milton Keynes and beyond respond to it.”

The new website is part of MyMK’s plans to increase the sense of connection between the community of Milton Keynes and the city centre. It will act as a key tool in driving footfall, promoting local businesses and creating a dynamic urban environment for residents and visitors alike, said Jill.

“We have everything from indoor sky diving, skiing and golf, to trampolining and ice skating,” said Jill. “There are great bars, cafes and restaurants and even a first-class theatre showing popular West End shows – and that is just in the city centre itself.

“By launching this website we are giving those who work here – Santander alone has 4,500 employees – who live here and who travel in from outside the area the information they need to get the most out of our vibrant and exciting city centre.”

………………..

BID board welcomes three new directors

THREE new directors have joined the board of MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District.

Milton Keyes Theatre director Emma Sullivan, Santander’s head of property Nick Roberts and Jane Riley, operations director at Hotel La Tour, are ready to add their experience of the city centre to the BID board.

The board, made up of volunteer directors, plays a pivotal role in setting the strategic direction and ensuring the overall governance of the BID, working closely with its chief executive Jill Farnsworth.

She said: “Our board directors play an instrumental role as we continue to deliver new initiatives. Following the successful launch of our consumer website and business magazine last week, we are in an excellent position to drive even greater benefits for businesses across the BID area.”

BID chair Paul Davis added: “It is great to have Emma, Jane, and Nick on the board. Their diverse skills and experiences will greatly contribute to our mission of making Milton Keynes City Centre a vibrant, exciting and successful place to have a business, now and in the future.”

………………………………….

