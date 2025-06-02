‘A fantastic endorsement’: National events network names Milton Keynes as its business meetings and conferences Destination of the Month

Bletchley Park features among the venues in the spotlight this month by The Delegate Wranglers.

EVENT industry network The Delegate Wranglers has named Milton Keynes as its Destination of the Month for June.

The accolade is a major one for the city’s fast-growing business events and conferencing sector. It places Milton Keynes in the national spotlight as a vibrant, innovative and in-demand destination for meetings, conferences and business events.

Andrew Kirby, general manager at the city’s tourism and visitor economy organisation Destination Milton Keynes, said: “This is a fantastic endorsement of the city’s conferencing and hospitality offer.

“Our central location, diverse venues and collaborative business community make Milton Keynes a top-tier destination for the MICE sector.”

Milton Keynes will be promoted throughout June across The Delegate Wranglers’ platform to an audience of over 25,000 event professionals with dedicated content showcasing the city’s venues, suppliers, and success stories.

“Milton Keynes offers a perfect blend of modern infrastructure, passionate people, and logistical ease,” said Neil Thompson, founder and managing director of The delegate Wranglers. “It is no surprise it is becoming a destination of choice for UK event planners.”

For more information, visit: thedelegatewranglers.com/MiltonKeynes

Venues such as Bletchley Park (main picture) and Unity Place will feature, alongside stand-out properties like Leonardo Hotel Milton Keynes.

“We are delighted to see Milton Keynes recognised on a national scale,” said the hotel’s director of sales Lucy Bishop. “The city continues to grow in reputation as an exciting, accessible and professional destination for business events.”

………………………………….

