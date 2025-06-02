Milton Keynes Dons: Network and hear from head coach Paul Warne at the 2025-26 season Fixtures Brunch

JOIN fellow businesses and supporters as the fixtures for Milton Keynes Dons FC are revealed later this month.

The club is hosting a special Fixtures Brunch event at Stadium MK on June 26 ahead of the Dons’ League Two fixtures being released by the EFL at midday.

Dons head coach Paul Warne will be on hand to give his thoughts and ambitions for the new season ahead of the fixture reveal.

He will be looking for improvement on the Dons’ 19th-place finish last season.

The Fixtures Brunch is sponsored by Equity Energies, energy and net zero partner to Milton Keynes Dons.

The Fixture Brunch will also feature a presentation on new opportunities to connect with the club in the coming season, which kicks off over the weekend of August 1-2.

These include:

Dons Business Alliance, a modern, advertising-led membership tailored for businesses of all sizes.

Dine with Directors – an exclusive matchday experience blending business and football.

Business Big Day Out, a mix of corporate hospitality and team celebration.

